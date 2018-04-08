Leaders slowly rising to the top in race for Colorado's governor's office

DENVER – Over two months to Colorado’s primary elections and it is still anybody’s race, but those watching the race the closest say they’re slowly starting to see a few candidates start rising to the top.

“We’re seeing Jared Polis and Cary Kennedy rise to the top among Democrats and Walker Stapleton I think continues to be in the slight lead among Republicans,” Blair Miller of the TheDenverChannel.com told Anne Trujillo on this weekend’s Politics Unplugged. “There is a lot of time for voters to decide who they want.”

Former Republican state representative Amy Stephens says one of the big factors this election will be seeing if any of the candidates strongly appeal to Colorado’s burgeoning group of unaffiliated voters.

“I think likeability factor is very interesting in the Magellan [polls],” she said.

But as far as what issues those viewers are looking at when choosing between candidates, the message is mixed.

“The polling would suggest immigration for Republicans is huge, but we just saw another poll that suggested health care is still on the front burner,” Stephens added. “Republicans haven’t addressed it and we are going to sort that out and how it’s framed and how the issues are framed. We go back to gun issues. That is going to rally a certain portion of the base.”

