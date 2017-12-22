Children's health funding, tax plan, government funding high on agenda for Congress

DENVER -- It’s back to work for Congress this week and there is a lot of work to get done before the end of the year.
Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette sits down with Anne Trujillo on this weekend’s Politics Unplugged to talk about some of the issues still to be decided, like funding the government for more than a few weeks at a time.
DeGette also would like to see the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) funded. Congress has let the funding lapse on the program for the first time in more than 20 years and many states are already running out of money as they search for ways to make sure kids in their states have proper health care.