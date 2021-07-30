What's That?: X Denver, apartments and members-only club, opens

Editor's Note: 'Our Colorado' helps us all navigate the challenges related to growth while celebrating life in the state we love. To comment on this or other Our Colorado stories, email us at OurCO@TheDenverChannel.com. See more 'Our Colorado' stories here.

DENVER — A new apartment building with a unique living concept just opened in downtown Denver near Coors Field.

In April, X Denver gave virtual tours of its dorm style co-living spaces and members-only club.

“We are a community for the constantly curious,” said X Denver Community and Membership Manager Katie Litzsinger.

Now that X Denver is open for business, Litzsinger said members have access to beverages and food made by a professional chef, a state-of-the-art gym, exercise classes, co-working spaces, and a rooftop pool and bar.

“Our demographic is young professionals, young creatives, people really looking to have somewhere to express their talents, express their interests with other folks,” Litzsinger said.

Membership is free for residents and $275 a month for non-residents.

