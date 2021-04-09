What's that?: Two new housing developments under construction in University Hills

Editor's Note: 'Our Colorado' helps us all navigate the challenges related to growth while celebrating life in the state we love. To comment on this or other Our Colorado stories, email us at OurCO@TheDenverChannel.com. See more 'Our Colorado' stories here.

DENVER — Two new housing developments are currently under construction in the University Hills neighborhood near Evans Avenue.

The Cameron, a luxury apartment complex located at the corner of Evans Avenue and Clermont Street, will include 30 studio apartments, 239 one-bedroom units, and 92 two-bedroom apartments.

According to the developer, Austin-based Cypress Real Estate Advisors, the complex will feature a pool, café, and fitness center.

Not too far away from The Cameron, another housing development is under construction near the intersection of S. Holly Street and Evans Avenue.

The development is called The Hub at Virginia Village, a townhome community by Lokal Homes.

Floor plans range from two to four bedrooms and are available in five different styles.

Right now, crews are still in the beginning stages of building The Cameron and The Hub and there's no word yet on when these new housing options will be complete.