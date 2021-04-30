'What's that?': Third Culture Bakery and Matcha Cafe opens new Five Points location

Editor's Note: 'Our Colorado' helps us all navigate the challenges related to growth while celebrating life in the state we love. To comment on this or other Our Colorado stories, email us at OurCO@TheDenverChannel.com. See more 'Our Colorado' stories here.

DENVER – The owners of Third Culture Bakery and Matcha Café opened a second location in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood.

“We are a bakery specializing in mochi pastries and a specific type of rice flour that’s kind of chewy, kind of crispy on the edge. We also specialize in our matcha beverages,” said co-owner of the bakery, Sam Butarbutar.

Butarbutar told Denver7, the name “Third Culture” describes kids who grew up in cultures different than their parents.

“I was born in Indonesia, grew up in New York City; my partner Wenter was born in Taiwan, grew up in L.A.; so we tried to bring pastries and drinks from our childhood growing up in two places,” said Butarbutar.

Third Culture Co-Owner and Creative Director Wenter Shyu told Denver7 their goal is to give customers an immersive experience.

“At our shop we do things a little differently. We whisk all of our matcha to order for every drink,” said Shyu.

When the pandemic first began, Shyu said him and Butarbutar were scared about the future of their business. But during a time when many small businesses have closed, Third Culture is expanding and Shyu and Butarbutar credits huge community support with the ability to expand.

"We just want to spread our message of diversity and inclusivity, and that’s why we fell in love with this neighborhood,” said Butarbutar.

Third Culture Bakery and Matcha Café in Five Points is located at 2500 Lawrence St. and is open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Third Culture's first location is at 9935 E. Colfax Ave. in Aurora.

