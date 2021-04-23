What's That?: The Golden Mill food hall opens in historic gathering place

Editor's Note: 'Our Colorado' helps us all navigate the challenges related to growth while celebrating life in the state we love. To comment on this or other Our Colorado stories, email us at OurCO@TheDenverChannel.com. See more 'Our Colorado' stories here.

GOLDEN, Colo. — New owners have taken over the 160-year-old mill in Golden and transformed into a food hall called The Golden Mill.

The original mill was the first business in Golden and operated as a mill, then feed store, for many years.

In 2018, five Golden residents bought the mill and began renovating the space.

The Golden Mill has space for five restaurants, two bars, and is home to the first and only rooftop patio bar in the city.

The owners also have plans to host live music events and pop up shops.

The Golden Mill is open every day from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.