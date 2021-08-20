What's That?: Summer at Sculpture Park event series continues

Editor's Note: 'Our Colorado' helps us all navigate the challenges related to growth while celebrating life in the state we love. To comment on this or other Our Colorado stories, email us at OurCO@TheDenverChannel.com. See more 'Our Colorado' stories here.

DENVER — Summer at Sculpture Park, a series of events held in the green space located in front of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, continues its line up of events this summer.

To host the series of events, a pop-up venue was constructed at the park and includes a stage, space for food trucks, bars, and a merchandise sales area.

Nearly every week, the venue hosts a different concert or event.

KMGH photojournalist Thomas Palanuk

The next event will be a concert featuring the band Spafford on Sept. 2.

Tickets for all events are general admission and can be purchased on summeratsculpturepark.com.

