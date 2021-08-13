What's That?: Small-format Target Store opens at University Hills Plaza

Editor's Note: 'Our Colorado' helps us all navigate the challenges related to growth while celebrating life in the state we love. To comment on this or other Our Colorado stories, email us at OurCO@TheDenverChannel.com. See more 'Our Colorado' stories here.

DENVER — A new small-format Target store recently opened on Colorado Boulevard near Yale Avenue at the University Hills Plaza shopping center.

The store is 40,000 square feet which is a third of the size of most Target stores. It employs 50 staff members.

It’s the second small-format store to open in the City of Denver, the first is on the 16th Street Mall.

Despite its size, the Target store offers a clothing section, pharmacy, groceries and home décor.

In a statement to Denver7, a Target spokesperson said: "Nationwide, Target is focused on opening small-format stores in urban areas, dense suburban neighborhoods and near college campuses — places where a traditional-sized Target store may not fit — to serve new guests and communities. We plan to open approximately 30-40 of these stores every year for the next several years."

The company said the next small-format store will open in the Exchange at Boulevard One Complex.

