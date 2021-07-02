What's that?: Runway 35 mixed-use development coming to Central Park

Editor's Note: 'Our Colorado' helps us all navigate the challenges related to growth while celebrating life in the state we love. To comment on this or other Our Colorado stories, email us at OurCO@TheDenverChannel.com. See more 'Our Colorado' stories here.

DENVER — A large new development project that pays homage to the old Stapleton Airport is underway in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood.

The 31-acre project is called Runway 35. The majority of the development is located near the old Stapleton airport runway.

The area is divided up into three sites: Runway North, Runway South, and the Control Tower Project.

Runway North and South are located near Interstate 70 and Central Park Boulevard.

So far, nine businesses have announced they will locate here, including Chili’s, QuikTrip, Raising Cane’s, PNC Bank, Go Church, Superstar Car Wash, Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites, and SCL Health Medical Group.

The Control Tower Project will be located at the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Central Park Boulevard near the old Stapleton control tower.

Natural Grocers has chosen the Control Tower Project as a new location.

Construction on the entire project is expected to be complete by 2022.

This project is an equal partnership between Equity Ventures Commercial Development, Wall Development Group and Evergreen Development.

Denver7 is committed to exploring the growth we are all experiencing in Our Colorado. We want to know what you're seeing and what questions you have about what's to come in your community. If you notice a new project and you want to know more, email us at OurCO@TheDenverChannel.com and ask, "What's that?" Every week, we'll take your questions and see what we can find out.