What's That?: New X Denver apartments will include members-only club

DENVER – A new apartment building with a unique living concept is just weeks away from opening in downtown Denver near Coors Field.

The developers for X Denver describe the new development as an apartment building that offers dorm-style co-living and a members-only club.

According to X Denver’s website, that club includes work space, a gym, neighborhood bar, and networking opportunities.

The property is currently still under construction but is scheduled to open on June 1.

However, for those wanting to peek inside the apartments, or the members only club before the opening date, the website offers virtual tours.

