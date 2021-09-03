What's that?: New park, library, and cafe to open in Five Points

Editor's Note: 'Our Colorado' helps us all navigate the challenges related to growth while celebrating life in the state we love. To comment on this or other Our Colorado stories, email us at OurCO@TheDenverChannel.com. See more 'Our Colorado' stories here.

DENVER – The ArtPark Community Hub in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood is nearing completion at 35th St. and Arkins Ct.

“The space is going to feature three wonderful partners: Denver Public library, Redline Contemporary Arts Center, and Focus Points Family Resource Center. Really, the whole objective is to create a center of community in this evolving neighborhood that is open and accessible to all,” John Deffenbaugh, the RiNo Arts District Projects Director said.

The ArtPark Community Hub includes a park, eight artist studios, a culinary incubator and café, as well as a library.

“This is a community which has been historically underserved. Before this, there was no park, there was no library so we’re so excited to bring these to the community in this format,” Deffenbaugh said.

Deffenbaugh said the building used to belong to the Denver Police Department.

“We’ve taken a building that was slated for demolition and turned it into something that I hope is quite beautiful for the local community,” Deffenbaugh said. “This was one building and it’s been split into two with this wonderful landscape plaza in the middle. Before this occurred, this is actually where police vehicles were maintained, and bikes were stored.”

Deffenbaugh said as Denver continues to experience gentrification and displacement, this is a space that will be inclusive for all.

“This community is where some of those issues are most pronounced. It’s so important to have a center of community which is anchoring the area and is open,” Deffenbaugh said.

The grand opening for the community hub will be September 24-26.

