What's That?: New Lakewood apartments welcome teachers and artists

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A new income-restricted apartment option is under construction in Lakewood on Simms Street.

Notable Apartments is a five-story building that will offer 218 affordable housing units.

The building plans to welcome artists, teachers, and others who work in the area as an affordable option if they want to live around where they work.

The 160,000-square-foot former office building is currently undergoing renovations.

The building will include amenities such as a rooftop deck, dog park, and fitness center.

The building will also include retail space and an area that will be home to the Lakewood School of Music with a performance hall, practice room, fine art studio and a recording studio.

According to Notable’s website, the building will open early next year.

