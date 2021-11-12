What's That?: New housing option under construction in Denver's Jefferson Park

Editor's Note: 'Our Colorado' helps us all navigate the challenges related to growth while celebrating life in the state we love. To comment on this or other Our Colorado stories, email us at OurCO@TheDenverChannel.com. See more 'Our Colorado' stories here.

DENVER — Construction has started on a new housing development in Denver’s Jefferson Park neighborhood that will take up a full city block formed by 26th Avenue, 27th Avenue, Alcott Street and Bryant Street.

Tessler Developments owns the land, which will soon be turned into a large apartment building.

The latest development plan submitted to the City of Denver calls for a 15-story multifamily building with 530 units.

The development will include nearly 200 studio apartments, 238 one-bedroom apartments, and 103 two-bedroom units.

The building will also include more than 550 parking spaces.

The area where this development will be located was once home to La Loma, a popular Mexican restaurant.

A few years ago, La Loma relocated to a space on Broadway.

