What's That?: New development at Santa Fe Drive, I-25 is currently under construction

DENVER – A new multi-use development called the Santa Fe Yards at Broadway Station is currently under construction at the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and I-25.

Situated near the Platte River and Broadway station light rail stop, the KDC development will feature mountain views and views of the Denver skyline.

It will also include 1 million square feet of office space, a 5.3-acre city park with bike and walking trails, 887 apartment units, as well as 18,000-square feet of restaurant and retail space.

A pedestrian bridge to get commuters safely to the light rail station is also currently in the works.

Construction on the project began last spring but no word yet on when the new development will be complete.