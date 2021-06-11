'What's that?': New Arvada housing development under construction

Editor's Note: 'Our Colorado' helps us all navigate the challenges related to growth while celebrating life in the state we love. To comment on this or other Our Colorado stories, email us at OurCO@TheDenverChannel.com. See more 'Our Colorado' stories here.

ARVADA, Colo. -- A new housing development is under construction at 86th Parkway and Indiana Street in Arvada.

The project will include 17 single-family homes and 55 townhomes on 6 acres of land.

The developer, Goldblock Ventures, initially estimated that the homes would range in price from $350,000 to $550,000.

However the company said ultimately the housing market will dictate the home prices.

