What's That?: New apartments under construction in North Denver

DENVER — A new apartment building is under construction at the corner of Park Avenue and Welton Street near Denver’s Five Points neighborhood in North Denver.

Site development plans — submitted to the City of Denver by the developer — reveal the building will be 13 stories and will include 238 units.

The apartment building will offer studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment homes.

This is a Greystar project and the company owns several apartment buildings throughout the city.

Greystar said the construction on the project will be complete by 2023.

