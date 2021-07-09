What's that?: National Ballpark Museum prepares for MLB All-Star Game visitors

Editor's Note: 'Our Colorado' helps us all navigate the challenges related to growth while celebrating life in the state we love. To comment on this or other Our Colorado stories, email us at OurCO@TheDenverChannel.com. See more 'Our Colorado' stories here.

DENVER — The National Ballpark Museum is preparing for MLB All-Star Game visitors this weekend.

The self- and community-proclaimed “best kept secret in baseball” is located on Blake Street, less than a block from Coors Field.

“I’m a third-generation native so this means a whole bunch to me to have this for the community and there’s less than a handful of baseball museums in this country,” said museum curator Bruce Hellerstein.

Hellerstein said in terms of baseball, his museum has a little bit of everything.

“There’s five or six that are main items… they’re one of a kind, they don’t exist any other place,” said Hellerstein.

Those items include part of a light fixture from Ebetts Field where the Dodgers used to play, a piece of the cooper façade of Yankee Stadium and much more.

“Baseball always has been and always will be our national past time,” Hellerstein said.

Hellerstein said kids can visit the museum for free.

“Baseball and ballparks have been part of my life for as long as I can remember. Baseball has always been a companion and a best friend. I have a lifetime of experiences and memories that I can’t wait to share with you,” Hellerstein said.

Hellerstein said he’s excited to welcome out-of-towners and Coloradans to the museum during such a special time.

