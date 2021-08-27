What's That?: Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art reopens

Editor's Note: 'Our Colorado' helps us all navigate the challenges related to growth while celebrating life in the state we love. To comment on this or other Our Colorado stories, email us at OurCO@TheDenverChannel.com. See more 'Our Colorado' stories here.

DENVER — On Friday, the Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art will reopen following months of closures.

“We moved into our new building in March of 2018. Enjoyed a very successful year 2018 to 2019. Then, of course, 2020 is when the pandemic hit and we unfortunately had to close,” said Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art Associate Director Renée Albiston.

Shortly after reopening following the pandemic closure, the museum faced another challenge.

“In February of 2021, we had the polar vortex come through Denver and unfortunately our building was one of the buildings affected by that,” Albiston said. “There were numerous buildings throughout Denver that suffered from burst pipes and we were one of them.”

The museum was able to save all its artwork, but construction to repair the building took months.

Now, with the repairs complete and artwork in place, the museum is reopening this weekend.

“We’ve missed everybody, we’ve missed visitors. We are so excited to have people back and we can’t wait to show off our beautiful collection,” Albiston said.

The Kirkland Museum of Fine and Decorative Art is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Albiston said due to the salon style layout, the museum is only welcoming visitors 13 years old or older.

