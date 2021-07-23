What's That?: High Line Canal Trail features new art installation

Editor's Note: 'Our Colorado' helps us all navigate the challenges related to growth while celebrating life in the state we love. To comment on this or other Our Colorado stories, email us at OurCO@TheDenverChannel.com. See more 'Our Colorado' stories here.

DENVER – The City of Denver recently unveiled a new public art installation along the new High Line Canal Trail overpasses in south Denver near Colorado Boulevard and E. Hampden Avenue.

The installation includes three large glacial boulders from Salida that are painted with colorful stripes.

“The colors are based on the natural colors that are found in nature — in the sunsets and landscapes — throughout Colorado,” said the installation’s artist Mike Buckley of Salida.

Buckley said the installation is called “We are Future Strata.”

“I had seen strata in rock and it made me think about how some day, this whole human environment that we hold so precious, someday it’s just going to be a thin layer in a rock somewhere and that kind of reminds me that it’s time to start doing the things we want to do in this life.”

The installation falls under Denver’s 1% for Public Art Ordinance that requires 1% of capital improvement projects worth more than $1 million to be set aside for public art.

Buckley said it took several pieces of heavy machinery and about $50,000 to get them to the trail and complete the installation.

