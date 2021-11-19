What's That?: GC Lounge, a golf-themed sports bar opens in Denver

Editor's Note: 'Our Colorado' helps us all navigate the challenges related to growth while celebrating life in the state we love. To comment on this or other Our Colorado stories, email us at OurCO@TheDenverChannel.com. See more 'Our Colorado' stories here.

DENVER — The GC Lounge, a full-service bar and restaurant that features golf simulators, will open this weekend on 17th Avenue in Denver.

The 3,849-square-foot business features three TrackMan golf simulators where guests can practice perfecting their swing.

“TrackMan is the number one golf simulator. The tracer you see during PGA tournaments is TrackMan technology,” said GC Lounge Owner Michael Burbage.

But Burbage said guests do not have to be professional golfers to enjoy the space.

“I am a terrible golfer, but I love golfing,” Burbage said. “I wanted to make it comfortable, so if you don’t know how to golf at least you can have fun and not feel like you’re spending a bunch of money trying to learn something you might not want to do later.”

GC Lounge can accommodate 50 guests outside on the patio and 148 inside.

Burbage said there are plans to expand to Phoenix, Seattle, Charlotte, and other big cities over the next few years.