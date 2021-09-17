What's That?: Denver gallery inspired by Chicano art is in search of a new home

Editor's Note: 'Our Colorado' helps us all navigate the challenges related to growth while celebrating life in the state we love. To comment on this or other Our Colorado stories, email us at OurCO@TheDenverChannel.com. See more 'Our Colorado' stories here.

DENVER — Denver’s Chicano Humanities and Arts Council (CHAC) gallery is in search of a new home.

The gallery was located at 222 Santa Fe Drive, but was forced to close its doors during the pandemic and it remains closed due to rising rent prices.

“We probably can’t stay in the Santa Fe Arts District. We’re basically priced out,” said CHAC Gallery Executive Director Brenda Gurule.

Gurule said for the past few months, the gallery has been hosting virtual events and art shows.

They’ve also partnered with other galleries in the city to showcase their exhibits.

“We have a generation show at one of our partner galleries, which is at Converge in the RiNo district,” Gurule said. “The generation exhibit is about trying to combine the seasoned artists with the younger generation.”

CHAC was originally created in 1978 and has been providing educational classes to the community.

Gurule said despite some major challenges the gallery is planning to reopen in a new location and they are currently searching for a new space.

