What's that?: Construction is underway near Coors brewing plant in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. – Construction has started on a section of land in front of the Molson Coors brewing plant in Golden to address several infrastructure issues.

According to city documents, crews are working on drainage and trail improvements.

They will also connect the Vanover Park Bridge with the below-grade trail under the Ford St. Bridge and construct a new pedestrian bridge.

Last October, Coors announced plans to begin upgrades to plant facilities in honor of the company’s 150th anniversary.

Coors plans to overhaul the infrastructure between the Golden brew house and packaging facility.

The company is also building new fermenting and filtration facilities, upgrading ones that date back to the 1950s.

Work will continue through 2024.

