What's That?: Construction continues near Cherry Creek Shopping Center

DENVER – A construction project that's disrupting traffic patterns near the Cherry Creek Shopping Center will continue for several more weeks.

The construction is a part of the Gray Peak General Storm project.

The goal of the project is to improve local drainage in the Cherry Creek East neighborhood by intercepting water on Ellsworth Avenue and transferring it to the Steele Street sewer.

According to the city, the project will address multiple complaints from homeowners and business owners in the areas regarding flooding and winter ice.

Right now, the project is in phase one. Traffic disruptions are expected to continue through the end of the year.

