'What's that?': City breaks ground on southeast Aurora recreation center

AURORA, Colo. – The city of Aurora recently broke ground on a new recreation center located in the southeastern part of the city.

The recreation center is being built on 600 acres of land off of Harvest Rd.

“It will feature a pool with a slide similar to our other recreation centers, a gym, fitness area, pool party room, multi-use community rooms, and most notably, a figure 8 running track which actually goes throughout the recreation center and changes in elevation,” said Alexa Lubel, marketing strategist for Aurora’s Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Department.

Lubel told Denver7 the project costs $41.9 million, is fully funded by marijuana tax revenue, and construction plans include plenty of community feedback.

“The coolest thing about this project is that it is completely shaped from the community itself. So, this recreation center is built from the ground up specifically with the community's input,” said Lubel.

The new recreation center is slated to open in early 2023.

