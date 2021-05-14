'What's that?': 'Athletics and Beyond' opens new facility in Montbello

Editor's Note: 'Our Colorado' helps us all navigate the challenges related to growth while celebrating life in the state we love. To comment on this or other Our Colorado stories, email us at OurCO@TheDenverChannel.com. See more 'Our Colorado' stories here.

DENVER -- Athletics and Beyond, an educational and athletic training nonprofit recently opened a new facility in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.

The organization serves youth in Montbello, Green Valley Ranch, and East Denver by providing athletic training, sports activities, empowerment workshops, mentoring, and tutoring.

But for years, Athletics and Beyond provided these services using other organization’s facilities and fields.

“Unfortunately, we were at the mercy of other people who own facilities and fields. It was rough and it wears on you,” said Kyle Reese, Athletics and Beyond’s Program Manager. “This is just an opportunity for us to have our own place where we can have our curriculum and do our own thing."

The new building will include a basketball court, workout area, podcast room, meeting space, and a multipurpose area.

“A lot of the kids who are already in the program, they’re excited to have a place to call home,” said Jervae Robinson, Athletics and Beyond’s Program Coordinator.

Robinson began participating in the organization’s programs when he was 7 years old.

“It has instilled in me, really key values that have helped me transition from a little kid, all the way to the man I am now,” said Robinson.

Robinson told Denver7 the new facility will allow the organization to serve even more kids who need mentorship.

But Athletics and Beyond Co-Founder and Executive Director Narcy Jackson said the new facility doesn’t mean there aren’t still challenges to overcome.

“The challenge for us is basically making sure we’re getting the capitol and the resources to help us keep this facility, and also help us provide the services that are important to the community,” said Jackson.

With community support, the organization hopes to keep expanding.

“I really believe in the future we are going to expand nextdoor and across the street. I really want Athletics and Beyond to be at multiple spaces,” said Cristel Benjamin, Athletics and Beyond’s Office Manager.

But for now, the management team said they are happy with the current space and the ability to help even more young people succeed.

