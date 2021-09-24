What's that?: A new food hall, Grange Hall opens in Greenwood Village

Editor's Note: 'Our Colorado' helps us all navigate the challenges related to growth while celebrating life in the state we love. To comment on this or other Our Colorado stories, email us at OurCO@TheDenverChannel.com. See more 'Our Colorado' stories here.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. – The Denver-metro’s newest food hall, Grange Hall, opened in Greenwood Village on Thursday.

Located on Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Grange Hall features six food stalls including Rado Burger, Uptown & Humboldt, Crazy Love Pizza, Eiskaffee, the Crack Shack, and Bubu Better Bowls by Chef Troy Guard.

“Grange Hall has been in the making for about a little over 3 years,” said Chef Troy Guard, a Grange Hall business partner. “COVID-19 hit and then we didn’t know what to do. We just stuck with our gut and postponed opening.”

Now that the food hall is open, Guard said they’re feeling great about their decision.

“It’s got a little something for everybody and that’s not always easy to do,” said Guard. “We also brew our own beer. So on site, we make everything from our cocktails to our food to beer.”

Guard said as they prepare to welcome customers, he thinks they’ve achieved their goal of creating a fun, casual atmosphere.

