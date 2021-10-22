What's that?: 3 new restaurants open under one roof in LoDo

Editor's Note: 'Our Colorado' helps us all navigate the challenges related to growth while celebrating life in the state we love. To comment on this or other Our Colorado stories, email us at OurCO@TheDenverChannel.com. See more 'Our Colorado' stories here.

DENVER – A new restaurant concept that includes three restaurants under one roof recently opened in Denver’s Lower Downtown (LoDo) neighborhood.

In August 2020, Knitting Factory Entertainment, one of three companies behind the new restaurants announced plans to transform a 25,000-square foot space on Market Street into three distinct restaurants: El Tejano, Loaded, and Smash Face Brewery and Taproom.

El Tejano is a two-story Tex-Mex bar, Loaded has a Rock ‘n Roll theme, and Smash Face Brewery and Taproom is a gastropub.

“We opened Smash Face first and it took a long time to find employees, much longer than its ever taken before,” said Morgan Margolis, CEO of Knitting Factory Entertainment.

Margolis said once staffing issues were resolved, national supply chain problems halted construction while crews waited for parts needed to repair the HVAC system and stoves.

“I couldn’t open without heating and HVAC,” said Margolis. “I couldn’t open without stoves and so that just look a little bit longer.”

With construction issues behind him, Margolis said he’s excited to offer something different to LoDo.

“I don’t want to be just a weekend warrior spot, we’re open all week long,” said Margolis. “I’m not delivering rocket ships to the moon but I’m delivering an escape from reality and a time to kick back and enjoy a margarita with some friends.”

Margolis said the restaurants welcome sports fans and families as well.

