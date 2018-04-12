Southeast Aurora sees more construction to meet rapid growth

'Our Colorado' looks at growth in southeast Aurora

Sally Mamdooh
3:41 PM, Apr 11, 2018
6:48 PM, Apr 11, 2018
our colorado | aurora | aurora growth | e-470 corridor | aurora reservoir

The city of Aurora is projected to see more than 420,000 people by 2025, with most of the increase happening in the eastern part of the city.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Editor's Note: 'Our Colorado' stories help natives and newcomers navigate the challenges related to our rapidly growing state, including real estate and development, homelessness, transportation and more. To comment on this or other 360 stories, email us at OurCO@TheDenverChannel.com. See more 'Our Colorado' stories here.

AURORA, Colo. -- The city of Aurora is projected to see more than 420,000 people by 2025, with most of the increase happening in the eastern part of the city.  

The city anticipated the growth in the early 2000s and in 2009, officials had approved 51 master planned projects ranging 25 miles north to south along the E-470 corridor.

The Great Recession put a hold on the projects.

Ten years later, building of the Southshore Family Homes on the east part the city slowly started back again, with developers building extensions in the area.

City officials say the growth of infrastructure and keeping up with the demand has been a challenge. 

“Right now, the big constraint is infrastructure and being able to get the roads, the water and sewer in to serve,” said George Adams, Director of Planning and Development Services. 

But as long as the infrastructure is up to par, the city plans to continue to develop most of its empty land. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top