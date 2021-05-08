Plan under consideration to make Eldorado Canyon State Park easier to access

ELDORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- It's easy to understand why Eldorado Canyon State Park has become so popular.

Between the roaring creek and the stunning views, more and more people over the years have discovered what it has to offer.

"Rock climbing, rappelling, picnicking, hiking are our biggest draws," park manager John Carson said Saturday.

All of this attention has put a bit of strain on the park's resources.

"Every weekend, we are near capacity or at capacity, and it's usually from about 10:30 in the morning till about 3:30-4 in the afternoon," Carson said.

A 103-page-long draft management plan under consideration recommends an online tool to let visitors know how many parking spots are available before their trip to the park.

It also considers shuttles to and from the park, which would help reduce the number of cars trying to get inside.

Additionally, the plan also recommends adding and replacing some restrooms, improving the picnic areas, and hiring more staff to maintain the park.

"We want people to be safe. We want the natural resources to be protected, and we want people to have a good time," Carson said.

A reservation system for both parking and the picnic areas is under consideration as part of the plan, which serves as a guide for the next 10 years, but Carson says not to expect that anytime soon.

"I know some other places have gone to that, but we have not gone down that particular portion of the road just yet," he said.

Still, Eldorado Canyon State Park is another example of why planning ahead is crucial as more Coloradans seek the outdoors.

The public has until May 25 to provide feedback about the plan.

Editor's Note: 'Our Colorado' helps us all navigate the challenges related to growth while celebrating life in the state we love. To comment on this or other Our Colorado stories, email us at OurCO@TheDenverChannel.com. See more 'Our Colorado' stories here.

