Colorado companies are using unique strategies to lure newcomers

AURORA, Colo. -- As more people move to Colorado, business owners are finding ways to grab the attention of newcomers. The new reality in Colorado is that cities are changing and luring people to places they may never have gone before.

The Stanley Marketplace in northwest Aurora is a perfect example.

"We know this day and age you can't just open up shop and expect people to come," said Bryant Palmer, the Chief Storyteller at Stanley Marketplace. "You've got to give them a reason to come."

The Stanley looks to be the beginning of a growing trend. It's a food hall and urban marketplace in what used to be an old airport hangar. Now it sits in the middle of a neighborhood breathing new life.

"The growth is good," said one customer. "The traffic is worse but the growth is good."

A big draw at Stanley is common consumption where people can grab their favorite beer and walk around from shop to shop with alcohol in hand. It's one way that businesses are standing out in a time where online companies like Amazon overrun the market.

"You can get just about anything you want without leaving your sofa this day and age," said Palmer "We’re thinking about how to get people out and about."

As we navigate the challenges of a growing Colorado, businesses are listening and working to meet expectations of its new customers.

Other cities are following suit with this hip and new business plan. The city of Edgewater is working at building a similar model with common consumption marketplaces in the future.