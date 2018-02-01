Debbie's Deals: Try a yellow bike, Ofo in Aurora, for free

Have you used a bike-sharing service? Denver & Boulder have B-cycle. Aurora has Limebike (the green bikes), Spin (orange bikes) and ofo (yellow bikes).

ofo (spelled with two lower case o's) is offering rides until January 31 (Wednesday) for free.

Just download the ofo app and open it to find a bike near you. When you're at the bike, tape "unlock" and scan the barcode to unlock the bike and go for a ride.

At your destination, park the park and manually lock it.

Unlike B-cycle, you don't have to find a docking station. You just leave the bike at your destination and wait for someone else to take it and use it.

Learn more about the Aurora bike-sharing programs here. Learn more about ofo here.

