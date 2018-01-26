Debbie's Deals: National Pie Day 2018 coupons, deals from Village Inn, Perkins, Bakers Square

Tuesday, January 23 was National Pie Day. A great excuse to have a slice, or a pie. But if you missed the pie day deals, no worries, here's where to get free pie!

Pie Day deals

While several restaurants have deals on pie day, most of them do not have locations in Colorado.

The only ones I found in Colorado are $2 off a pie at Village Inn and $2 off a pie at Baker Square on Tuesday.

Wednesday deals

If you want a freebie, and who doesn't, then Wednesday is your day. Every Wednesday, Village Inn and Bakers Square offer customers a free slice of pie with any purchase.

Monday deals

If you happen to crave pie on a Monday, Perkins offers a free slice of pie on Mondays, but you have to buy an entree.

If you live outside the Denver metro area, Offers.com has a list of pie day deals that lists more restaurants around the country. (Thanks Sarah!) If you see a pie day deal or another deal, let me know! E-mail me Debbie (Debbie@thedenverchannel.com).

