It's time for the latest freebies, deals and coupons. As always, these deals can and do expire quickly. And not all locations participate in deals, so call before you go.

Carrabba's

Order Chicken Bryan (my favorite!), Chicken Marsala or Pollo Rosa Maria and get a free order of Lasagne to take home. Dine-in only. Offer ends January 29. Read more here.

P.F. Chang's

Get a free Kung Pao Dragon Roll with any entrée purchase on Wednesday, January 24 with this coupon. Limit one redemption per table. Dine-in only.

Hooters

Hooters' government shutdown deal runs through Wednesday night. Get a free order of fried pickles with any drink purchase. Details here. Thanks to Sarah for this tip.

Papa John's

Buy one pizza and get one free at Papa John's until Jan. 28.

Brio

Use the coupon code FORTHEGAME and get $10 off any online to go order of $30 or more at Brio. Offer ends February 4.

Long John Silvers

Buy one meal, get one free with this coupon. Offer ends January 28.

Book sale

It's not food, but I love books and the Arapahoe libraries is having a used book sale at the Smoky Hill branch this weekend (Thursday-Sunday). Read more here.

Free museum days

The Molly Brown House is offering free admission this Saturday (January 27) for Colorado residents. The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is offering free admission on Sunday (January 28). See the full list of free days here.

