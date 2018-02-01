5th graders ski free, 6th graders ski cheap thanks to Colorado Ski Country USA

Fifth graders can ski for free at 22 ski areas across the state this winter. Colorado sixth graders can ski at those same 22 resorts for $125.

Here's how it works.

Colorado Ski Country USA offers a 5th grade passport and a 6th grade passport.

5th grade passport

The 5th grade passport is valid for three days at each of the 22 Colorado Ski Country member resorts. That's a total of 66 days.

The 5th grade passport is free.

6th grade passport

The 6th grade passport is valid for four days of skiing or snowboarding at each of the 22 member resorts.

The pass WAS $105 if you registered before November 30. It's $125 until January 31. After that, you won't be able to apply for this year.

You don't have to be a Colorado resident to apply for the program.

Learn more on the Colorado Ski Country website.

Vail Resorts offers a free pass for kids in Kindergarten to 5th grade. However, the deadline to apply for this year has passed.