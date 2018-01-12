Debbie's Deals: Free days at Denver Zoo, Museum of Nature & Science, other Denver museums

Did you know you can visit some of the Denver metro area's museums and the Denver Zoo for free?

Several local attractions offer free admission days throughout the year. Here's the list for 2017.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science will offer free general admission nearly once a month in 2017 on Jan. 22 , Feb. 27 , March 13, April 10, April 30, June 4, Aug. 6, Aug. 28 , Sept. 17 , Oct. 16 , Nov. 13 and Dec. 10. While admission is free on these days, there is still a fee for IMAX films, Planetarium shows, and temporary exhibitions. Learn more here.

Clyfford Still Museum

The Clyfford Still Museum offers free admission every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. The museum is free all day on the last Friday of every month: January 27 , February 24, March 31, April 28, May 26, June 30, July 28, August 25 , September 29 , October 27 , November 24 & December 29.

Four Mile Historic Park

Visit Four Mile Historic Park in Denver for free from noon to 4 p.m. on the second Friday of the month. Tour times are at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tours are first-come, first-served.

Denver Art Museum

The Denver Art Museum offers free general admission on the first Saturday each month: January 7 , February 4 , March 4, April 1, May 6 , June 3 , July 1 , August 5 , September 2, October 7 , November 4 and December 2. General admission does not include special ticketed exhibitions. Learn more on the Denver Art Museum's website.

Children's Museum of Denver

The Children's Museum of Denver offers free admission on the first Tuesday night of each month from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. thanks to Target. Learn more on the museum's website. (Note, the free evening in July will be July 11 due to the holiday on July 4.)

Denver Mint

Tours at the Denver Mint are free. Learn how to make reservations here.

Hudson Gardens

Hudson Gardens in Littleton offer free admission every day.

Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys

The Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys offers a Community Day on the first Sunday of every month which drops the price of admission and just asks a $1 donation per person.

Denver Botanic Gardens

(Free days have ended for this year at the gardens.)V isit the Denver Botanic Gardens for free on Jan. 16, Feb. 20, March 22, April 2, June 14, July 17, Aug. 29, Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. No tickets are needed for admission to Free Days. Free Days are for regular Gardens hours only and do not include ticketed events.

Denver Zoo

The Denver Zoo free days for the year have ended. Visit the Denver Zoo for free on Jan. 12, Jan. 20, Jan. 21, Feb. 2, Feb. 12, Feb. 13, Nov. 3., Nov. 6 and Nov. 16. Plan your visit here.

Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms

The free days at Chatfield farms have ended for 2017.

BUT WAIT!!!! There's more...

Some local libraries have free passes to several local museums, including the Butterfly Pavilion, History Colorado and others. Check with your local library to see if they offer a culture, exploration or museum pass.

Also, if you have a Bank of America or Merrill Lynch credit or debit card, you get free admission at museums across the country on the first weekend of each month. In Colorado, the offer is valid at the Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Clyfford Still Museum and the Denver Art Museum. However, the Denver Art Museum is Sunday only, because they already offer free admission to everyone on the first Saturday of the month. This list does change, so check the "Museums on Us" website, before you go.

Free days at the Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Denver Art Museum and Denver Botanic Gardens are sponsored by the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District. It's a voter-approved special tax that helps fund more than 300 scientific and cultural organizations in the Denver metro area.