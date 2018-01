Want to get a picture of your child with Santa? It can get expensive. So we went in search of places offering free pictures with Santa.

Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops is offering one free picture with Santa through December 24. Here's how it works -- you go to the ticket depot in the store to get a "bass pass" with a time slot to see Santa. You can explore the store and Santa's Wonderland while you wait. You'll get one free 4x6 photo with Santa, but there are also photo packages you can buy. Officials say the "bass passes" are limited and go quickly each day. Learn more here.

Larimer Square

Get a free picture with Santa at Larimer Square on Saturdays and Sundays. Bring your own camera! Read more here.

Union Station

Santa and Mrs Claus are taking free photos with families at Union Station on Sundays. Learn more here. Thank you to Susen for this tip and the Larimer Square tip.

Santa in Olde Town Square Arvada

Santa will be in the Olde Town Square in Arvada (57th and Olde Wadsworth) on three Saturdays in December from Noon to 3 p.m.-- Dec. 2, Dec. 9, and Dec. 16. Bring your own camera and the picture with Santa is free. There will also be holiday entertainment.

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Santa will be at the Kneaders Bakery and Cafe locations in Denver and Colorado Springs on December 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to spread cheer and take free photos with children. Kneaders said parents need to bring their own cameras -- there will not be a formal photographer. Thank you to Lisa for this tip.

Legacy High School, Broomfield

Families are invited to Legacy High School on Friday, December 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to get free pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Elsa, Anna and Olaf will be there, too. The event is sponsored by The Living Stone Church.

Applewood Valley UMC

Applewood Valley UMC in Golden is having an event Saturday, December 9 from 10am to 1pm. Kids get a free picture and gift from Santa. Thank you to Pastor Angie for this tip.

Thank you to Denver7 morning news reporter Nicole Brady for her help with this list. If you find a free place to see Santa, please send me the website link with details: Debbie@TheDenverChannel.com.