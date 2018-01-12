Debbie's Deals: How to get a Christmas tree cutting permit

DENVER -- If you want to go out in the forest and cut your own Christmas tree, you can in Colorado. However, you will need a permit.

Here's how to get a permit in several different areas.

Buffalo Creek, southwest Jefferson County:

December 7 is the last day to get a permit and cut your own Christmas tree in the Buffalo Creek area of the Pike National Forest. (The Camp Fickes area is already sold out.)

Permits are only available in person at the South Platte Ranger District Office. The ranger station is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in Morrison, approximately six miles south of C-470 on Highway 285.

Permits are $10.

Leadville & Salida:

Holiday tree permits will be on sale for the Leadville & Salida Ranger Districts until Dec. 22.

Permits are $10 and are available at the Salida Ranger District Office (5575 Cleora St., Salida) and Leadville Ranger District Office (810 Front St, Leadville).

Fairplay:

The South Park Ranger District is selling district-wide Christmas tree cutting permits in Fairplay until December 22.

"It's a relaxing family tradition for many who drive a little further to the South Park ranger District to find the perfect Christmas tree," said District Ranger Josh Voorhis. "We're away from the crowds, we offer a districtwide permit and cutting is allowed Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve."

Grand County & Red Feather Lakes:

There are several places to cut a tree in Grand County, near Winter Park, and Red Feather Lakes, near Fort Collins. Read more here and here.

Don't forget:

Bring a handsaw or ax (chainsaws are typically prohibited) Dress for the weather, you will be outside Bring a sled for your tree and/or children Make sure you have the right vehicle to access the tree cutting area

