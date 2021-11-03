Zip line worker dies while helping rider in Southern California

A man fell and died while trying to assist a person zip lining on a Native American reservation campground in Pauma Valley, California.

Joaquin Romero, 34, of Banning, California, died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries on Monday after he fell from a receiving platform of a zip line while trying to help a rider last Saturday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

The incident occurred at the Zip Zoom Zipline located on the La Jolla Indian Reservation, according to the La Jolla Band Of Luiseno Indians.

The county medical examiner said Romero was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital via helicopter and arrived without a pulse. After admission to the hospital, a poor prognosis was given by medical staff and Romero's family decided to place him on comfort care measures until he was pronounced dead, the ME added.

In a statement posted online, La Jolla Band Of Luiseno Indians Chairwoman Norma Contreras said the zip line is closed while an investigation is underway into Romero's fatal fall.

"We send our prayers and positive thoughts to the individual and their family," Contreras' statement concluded.

