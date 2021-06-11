Watch
YouTube suspends Sen. Ron Johnson for a week for COVID-19 misinformation

Greg Nash/AP
FILE - In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration joint hearing examining the January 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Critics of Johnson are calling him racist after he told an interviewer on Thursday, March 11, that he wasn’t worried about the supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but might have been concerned if they had been Black Lives Matter protesters. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Posted at 3:13 PM, Jun 11, 2021
YouTube has suspended Sen. Ron Johnson from posting new videos on the platform for one week over coronavirus comments.

YouTube told The Hill that it made the call for comments the Wisconsin U.S. Senator made in a video posted on his account.

He reportedly supported unproven, experimental treatments for COVID-19, such as Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin.

The platform said it removed the video per its COVID-19 medical misinformation policies, which don't allow content encouraging people to use Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin to treat the coronavirus.

YouTube's misinformation policy states, "YouTube doesn't allow content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts local health authorities or the World Health Organization’s (WHO) medical information about COVID-19. This is limited to content that contradicts WHO or local health authorities’ guidance on:

  • Treatment
  • Prevention
  • Diagnosis
  • Transmission
  • Social distancing and self-isolation guidelines
  • The existence of COVID-19."

On Friday, Sen. Johnson pushed back against the decision in a tweet Friday, writing that "YouTube’s arrogant COVID censorship continues. How many lives will be lost as a result? How many lives could have been saved with a free exchange of medical ideas? This suppression of speech should concern every American."

The Hill reports the video in question showed Johnson criticizing President Biden's administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic and promoting the use of Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin.

Hydroxychloroquine, in particular, came into the spotlight after former President Trump promoted its use as a way to combat the virus.

Last year, a National Institutes of Health clinical trial concluded that Hydroxychloroquine provided no clinical benefit to patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.

