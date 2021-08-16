Work begins on Obama Presidential Center

CONSTRUCTION BEGAN MONDAY ON THE OBAMA PRESIDENTIAL CENTER IN CHICAGO, according to ABC News. — Construction began Monday on the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, according to ABC News.

The center, which is expected to cost approximately $500 million, is being built in Jackson Park, near the former president’s home.

“The Obama Presidential Center will feature a world-class museum that chronicles President and Mrs. Obama’s leadership while calling hundreds of thousands of visitors to service,” a statement reads on the Obama Foundation’s website.

The center has faced numerous delays due to lawsuits, concerns about displacing residents and a federal review due to this historic area.

However, the Obama Foundation believes it will help the city, especially areas that have been historically underserved.

“The Obama Presidential Center will connect the economy of the South Side of Chicago with the rest of the city, creating new jobs and opportunities,” the Obama Foundation states.

There was no groundbreaking ceremony Monday, but one could take place in the fall, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.