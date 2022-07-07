Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Women's Wimbledon final to feature historic firsts

Britain Wimbledon Tennis
Gerald Herbert/AP
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur reacts to losing a point to Germany's Tatjana Maria in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Britain Wimbledon Tennis
Britain Wimbledon Tennis
Posted at 11:04 AM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 13:54:58-04

The women's Wimbledon final will pit Tunisia's Ons Jabeur against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.

It will be the first time a female from Africa or Kazakhstan has made a grand slam singles final in the professional era.

Rybakina took out former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in straight sets to secure a birth in the Wimbledon final.

Jabeur, who is ranked No. 2. in the world, earned her spot in the finals with a three-set victory over her friend Tatjana Maria.

"I want to see more and more, not just Tunisian, Arab, African players on tour," Jabeur said following the match. "I just love the game and I want to share this experience with them."

In preparation for Wimbledon, Jabeur teamed up with Serena Williams in doubles in Eastbourne. The pair won two matches before pulling out of the tournament. Jabeur cited a minor injury, which hasn't appeared to slow her down during Wimbledon.

The Wimbledon final will be played on Saturday.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PAB22 Web Ad.png

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Give students the tools they need to succeed