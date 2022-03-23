Woman suspected of fatally shoving Broadway vocal coach charged with manslaughter

NEW YORK CITY — Authorities in New York say a woman suspected of fatally shoving an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach in New York City had been charged with manslaughter and assault.

Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself in Tuesday in the death of Barbara Maier Gustern, the Associated Press reported.

NBC News reported that on March 10, Gustern was waiting outside her apartment in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood when she was pushed from behind, hitting her head on the pavement.

She was hospitalized but later died on March 15.

CBS News reported that her cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.

Using surveillance video, authorities were able to identify a suspect, the news outlets reported.

When police were tipped off that Pazienza was hiding out at her parents' house on Long Island, the AP reported that when they showed up there on Monday, they were turned away.

Pazienza's lawyer arranged for her to turn herself in on Tuesday.

CBS News reported that Judge Michael Gaffey set Pazienza's cash bail at $500,000, which her parents are planning to pay.

Gustern's funeral will be held Saturday.

Pazienza is due back in court next week. If found guilty of manslaughter, she faces 25 years in prison.