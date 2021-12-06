Woman lodges sexual harassment allegation against former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who lodged a sexual harassment allegation against former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was "disgusted" by what she saw as his hypocrisy and attempts to discredit women who made similar allegations against his brother.

The woman's lawyer, Debra Katz, released a statement Sunday.

The woman's complaint became known shortly after CNN fired Cuomo Saturday night.

Katz said she reached out to CNN on Wednesday to report about Cuomo's alleged misconduct with her client, who chose to remain anonymous.

By Friday, she was in discussion to turn over documentary evidence to CNN that supported her client's claims.

"My client came forward at this time because she felt in sharing her story and related documentation, she could help protect other women," Katz said in the statement.

According to the Associated Press, a former co-worker of Cuomo's, Shelley Ross, wrote a New York Times article, claiming Cuomo groped her at a party 16 years ago, when they both worked for ABC News.

He had been criticized for breaching journalistic ethics by trying to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, beat his own harassment charges.

The woman was motivated to come forward after Cuomo's statements saying he cared deeply and profoundly about issues of sexual misconduct, regarding allegations against his brother.