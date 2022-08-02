Woman, 88, left on random doorstep as a baby works to unravel mystery

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — There have been DNA tests and detectives, a lifetime of questions but few answers. At 88 years old, Tampa, Florida's, Miss Yvonne is still trying to solve her life's greatest mystery.

"When I was about three months old, I was left on a doorstep in a cardboard box in Petersburg, Virginia," she said.

It was a rainy night. The man who found Yvonne on his doorstep called the police, who took Yvonne to a hospital.

Many years later, she'd visit the man who found her. He grew emotional seeing her again, but his story remained the same: He had no connection to Yvonne or her birth parents.

Yvonne was adopted by a loving family with four sons.

"Oh, I was a tomboy," she said through a laugh. "I'd walk around with a pretend paper cigarette in my mouth."

Since then, there have been few leads, but few tears, too.

"I've had a wonderful life," she said. "But I still wonder. And the older I get, the more I dwell on it. In my heart, I always thought [my birth mom] was an unwed mother. Back in those days, a young girl having a baby at 14 or 15 was very scandalous."

In Yvonne's lovely home, above a piano she plays, there hangs a framed collection of baby clothes: a knit cap, a sweater, tiny booties. These are what she was wearing in that cardboard box on that rainy night.

"My husband framed that for me," she said.

She and her husband Dale had a big loving family, including twins. Maybe Yvonne was a twin? She's wondered that, too.

Yvonne would love answers. But at the same time, she feels thankful for the way life turned out.

"I have no regrets," she said. "That was God's will that I was left on that doorstep. I've been blessed."

This story was originally reported by Sean Daley on abcactionnews.com.