Winter, star of 'Dolphin Tale' movies, being treated for possible infection

Chris O'Meara/AP
FILE - Clearwater Marine Aquarium senior marine mammal trainer Abby Stone works with Winter the dolphin in Clearwater, Fla., Aug. 3, 2011. Officials say the prosthetic-tailed dolphin that starred in the "Dolphin Tale" movies may be fighting a gastrointestinal infection. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, that staff members noticed a week earlier that Winter was acting abnormally and not eating. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Posted at 4:16 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 18:16:39-05

Winter the dolphin is apparently facing a new battle.

Winter was rescued off the coast of Florida in 2005 after she became entangled in a crab trap and lost her tail. Her story became the subject of the book and movies, "Dolphin Tale," which Winter started in.

Now, Winter, 16, may be fighting a gastrointestinal infection, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced. The aquarium says they first noticed the issue on Nov. 1 when Winter was "not interested" in eating.

"As we hope for her quick recovery, our team is monitoring her around the clock," the aquarium said. "She continues to show a strong, determined, and fighting spirit, and her resiliency continues to inspire us all."

The prosthetic-tailed dolphin has been placed in the aquarium's center pool, which does not have an underwater viewing window. However, the aquarium says guests can still see Winter from above by visiting the Dolphin Terrace.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Winter has received more than 1,400 get-well messages.

