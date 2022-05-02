Watch
Wind-whipped fire forces more New Mexico residents to flee

In this photo provided by the New Mexico National Guard, a New Mexico National Guard Aviation UH-60 Black Hawk flies as part of firefighting efforts, dropping thousands of gallons of water with Bambi buckets from the air on the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico on Sunday, May, 1, 2022. Thousands of firefighters are battling destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents are preparing to evacuate. (New Mexico National Guard via AP)
Spring Wildfires New Mexico
Posted at 12:48 PM, May 02, 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Wind-whipped flames are marching across more of New Mexico’s tinder-dry mountainsides and forcing more residents to flee as firefighters scramble to keep new wildfires from growing.

The big blaze burning near the community of Las Vegas has charred more than 188 square miles.

It's the biggest wildfire in the U.S. and is moving quickly through groves of ponderosa pine because of hot, dry and windy conditions that make for extreme wildfire danger.

The fire ballooned Sunday and authorities expanded their call for evacuation for the small town of Mora and put residents in Las Vegas on notice.

Forecasters are warning of extreme fire danger across New Mexico and in western Texas.

