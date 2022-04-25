Watch
Wildfires tear across several states, driven by high winds

This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire, Saturday, April 23, 2022 near Cambridge, Neb. Several small towns, including Cambridge, Bartley, Indianola and Wilsonville, in Nebraska's southwest and Macy in its northeast, were forced to temporarily evacuate because of the wind-driven wildfires. (Nebraska State Patrol via AP)
Posted at 2:49 PM, Apr 25, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters across the country have been battling growing wildfires as tinder-dry conditions and high winds whip up flames from Arizona to Florida.

That includes a wildfire in rural southwestern Nebraska that officials say has killed one person, injured at least 15 firefighters and destroyed at least six homes.

Nearly a dozen new large fires were reported over the weekend across the nation — four in New Mexico, three in Colorado and one each in Florida, Nebraska, South Dakota and Texas.

With more than 1,350 square miles burned so far this year, officials at the National Interagency Fire Center said the amount of land singed so far is outpacing the 10-year average by about 30%.

