Wildfire burning in Arizona forces evacuations

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KNXV) — A wildfire burning north of Flagstaff, Arizona has forced evacuations.

According to Coconino County all areas north of Lenox Road and south of Forest Service 545, including Wupatki Trails, are to be evacuated immediately.

Residents of the Fernwood/Timberline have been told to prepare to evacuate.

Officials say the fire is rapidly spreading in a northeast direction due to high winds with medium-to-high range spotting happening in timber and grass.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire had burned more than 100 acres. There was 0% containment, officials said.

The fire was first reported at 4:22 p.m. Sunday and its cause is under investigation.

This story was originally reported on abc15.com.