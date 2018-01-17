What you need to know ahead of the Women's March Las Vegas

While the anniversary celebration of the Women's March is being held in Las Vegas, it will not quite be like last year's monumental event.

The Women's March Anniversary is called Power to the Polls and will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, at Sam Boyd Stadium, 7000 E. Russell Road. The event is free, but people are encouraged to register here so organizers can track the number of attendees.

People marched around the world, with the main march in Washington D.C., for last year's first event, held the day after President Trump's inauguration.

PHOTOS: Women's March on Washington in Las Vegas 2017

Why is the event being held in Las Vegas? According to organizers, Nevada has experienced gun violence, such as 1 October, to politicians accused of sexual misconduct, including the allegations against Congressman Ruben Kihuen.

One major change to the Women's March in Las Vegas this year, besides location, is that it will not be a march, but rather a rally.

"January 21 isn’t the only day we can take to the streets. We’ve marched before and we will march again, but we’ve chosen to make the Vegas anniversary event a rally and literal call to action that will kick-off not simply a march but a national tour: the #PowerToThePolls campaign," organizers said on the EventBrite page.

The anniversary rally at Sam Boyd Stadium is a national voter registration and mobilization tour targeting swing states, such as Nevada, to register new voters and engage communities.

In other cities, people are still marching and some are even marching on Saturday, Jan. 20, the anniversary of the president's inauguration. The anniversary event in Las Vegas is happening on Jan. 21 because that is the one-year anniversary of the first march.

Expected speakers at Sam Boyd Stadium will include:

Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

Melissa Harris-Perry, professor and political commentator

U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA)

Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter

Nina Turner, president of Our Revolution

Rev. William Barber III, civil rights activist

Marisa Tomei, Oscar Award-winning actress

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX)

Idaho State Rep. Paulette Jordan (D-ID)

Jane Kim, San Francisco Supervisor and Mayoral Candidate

Anna Galland, executive director of MoveOn.org

Ashlee Marie Preston, civil rights activist

Maria Teresa Kumar, president & CEO of VotoLatino

María Urbina, national political director at Indivisible

Dr. Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, scholar and civil rights advocate

Women’s March co-chairs Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour, Carmen Perez, Bob Bland, and more

A performance by Faith Evans was also recently announced.

For more details, check out the Power to the Polls website or the Women's March Nevada Facebook page.

Ahead of Sunday's anniversary event, sign-making parties are being held around Las Vegas.

Event: Welcome Back to CSN Cheyenne

Organizer: NextGen America

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Location: College of Southern Nevada North Las Vegas Campus, 3200 East Cheyenne Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada 89030

Additional Information: Join NextGen Nevada for free coffee and donuts outside the main building and tell us what issues you care about the most. NextGen is an official partner of the Women's March, so stop by to sign up to volunteer and learn more about the #PowerToThePolls anniversary event.



Event: Welcome Back to CSN

Organizer: NextGen America

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16

Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: College of Southern Nevada, 6375 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, Nevada 89146

Additional Information: Join NextGen Nevada for free coffee and donuts outside the main building and tell us what issues you care about the most. NextGen is an official partner of the Women's March, so stop by to sign up to volunteer and learn more about the #PowerToThePolls anniversary event.



Event: Welcome Back to UNLV

Organizer: NextGen America

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16

Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: UNLV Student Union & Event Services, 4505 S. Maryland Pkwy., Box 452008 / SU 315, Las Vegas, Nevada 89154

Additional Information: Join NextGen Nevada for free coffee and donuts outside the main building and tell us what issues you care about the most.



Event: Welcome Back to NSC

Organizer: NextGen America

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16

Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: Nevada State College - LAS Building, Henderson, Nevada 89002

Additional Information: Join NextGen Nevada for free coffee and donuts outside the main building and tell us what issues you care about the most.

Event: Women's March sign making

Organizer: Nevada NOW

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17

Time: 5:30 PM

Location: PublicUs, 1126 Fremont St., Las Vegas, Nevada 89101



Event: RepresentAsian* Women's March Volunteer Party

Organizer: Asian Community Development Council

Date: Thursday, Jan. 18

Time: 4-8 p.m.

Location: Asian Community Development Council, 2610 South Jones Boulevard No. 3, Las Vegas, Nevada 89146

Additional Information: Join ACDC, NextGen America, and NV Women's March and get involved with sign-making, tweeting, and phone banking to get APIA to turn out to the Women's March on Jan. 21 at Sam Boyd Stadium. Refreshments will be provided. #PowerToThePolls



Event: Trump a Year of Resistance: Women’s March Poster Station

Organizer: Tender Boyz Podcast

Date: Saturday January 20

Time: Noon-4 p.m.

Location: ReBAR, 1225 S. Main St., Las Vegas, Nevada 89104

Additional Information: Come down and make your posters for the @womensmarchonwash on the 21st! First 50 beers are provided by the venue. Posters and markers provided.