Wet and unwelcome, Fred spawns twisters and flooding in US

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tropical Depression Fred has weakened to a depression and spawned several apparent tornadoes in Georgia as it dumps heavy rains into the Appalachian mountains.

It's on a path that could cause flash floods into upstate New York.

Thousands were without power in the Florida Panhandle, where it came ashore as a tropical storm on Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service (NWS) spotted three likely twisters and said severe thunderstorms could unleash mudslides in mountainous areas of Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia.

According to the Associated Press, the NWS was told by a North Carolina fire chief that a tornado was on the ground early Tuesday afternoon in northern Iredell County.

The NWS was also investigating a possible tornado in Alexander County, the AP reported.

All in all, the NWS reported that at least 14 possible tornadoes were reported across Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, the AP reported.

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Grace has moved west of Haiti and could become a hurricane as it moves through the Caribbean toward Mexico.